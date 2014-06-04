EU mulls response to Syria-bound fighters

Over 2,000 EU nationals are said to have left to fight in Syria raising concern some may pose a security threat upon their return to the EU.

“We've more than 2,000 Europeans who have been to Syria, or in the process of going to Syria or who have returned from Syria,” said the EU’s counter terrorism chief Gilles de Kerchove earlier this week.

EU home affairs ministers are set to discuss the issue on Thursday (5 June) in Luxembourg as part of a broader effort to convince people not ...