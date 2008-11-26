Ad
euobserver
Bulgaria says it has done its utmost to meet Brussels' requirements. (Photo: EUobserver)

Bulgaria bitter over Brussels decision on graft

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Caught by surprise by the European Commission's decision on Tuesday (25 November) to strip Bulgaria of €220 million in EU money over persistent corruption concerns, the country's politicians voiced their frustration and disappointment.

"I am extremely disappointed with Brussels' decision. We have achieved clear results. We have made conspicuous progress," Bulgarian deputy prime minister Meglena Plugchieva, in charge of EU fund management, said in a statement.

"And all this in the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

Bulgaria loses €220 million in EU money
Bulgaria says it has done its utmost to meet Brussels' requirements. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections