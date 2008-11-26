Bulgaria bitter over Brussels decision on graft

Caught by surprise by the European Commission's decision on Tuesday (25 November) to strip Bulgaria of €220 million in EU money over persistent corruption concerns, the country's politicians voiced their frustration and disappointment.

"I am extremely disappointed with Brussels' decision. We have achieved clear results. We have made conspicuous progress," Bulgarian deputy prime minister Meglena Plugchieva, in charge of EU fund management, said in a statement.

"And all this in the...