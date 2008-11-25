Ad
euobserver
Sofia has not done enough to fight corruption and fraud, Brussels says. (Photo: EUobserver)

Bulgaria loses €220 million in EU money

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Bulgaria has irreversibly lost €220 million of pre-accession EU funding over its persistent failure to tackle corruption, the European Commission announced on Tuesday (25 November).

Brussels in July suspended close to €800 million in aid to Bulgaria over corruption and fraud concerns, out of which €560 million under the PHARE pre-accession programme aimed at improving the country's infrastructure and institutions.

Rule of Law

Rule of Law
