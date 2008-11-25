Bulgaria loses €220 million in EU money

Bulgaria has irreversibly lost €220 million of pre-accession EU funding over its persistent failure to tackle corruption, the European Commission announced on Tuesday (25 November).
Brussels in July suspended close to €800 million in aid to Bulgaria over corruption and fraud concerns, out of which €560 million under the PHARE pre-accession programme aimed at improving the country's infrastructure and institutions.
It also withdrew the accreditation of two government agencies charg...
