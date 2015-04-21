Expert teams in Niger to steer migrants home

Italy is spearheading a pilot project in Niger to convince migrants en route to Europe to stop their journey.
Roaming teams of experts will be dispatched along known migratory routes in Niger to intercept them before they reach the north African coast and Europe.
The International Organisation of Migration (IOM), which is involved, says the pilot is set for launch sometime over summer.
“We are working with the Italians and with the European Commission on what we call migra...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.