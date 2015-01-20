ECB bond-buying will 'not be a cure'

The World Bank is the latest subscriber to the consensus that the eurozone will retain its status as one of the world economy’s laggards in 2015.
In its biannual Global Economic Prospects report published last week, the Washington-based bank projected that the global economy will expand by 3 percent this year, compared to an estimated 2.6 percent in 2014.
This is down from the 3.5 percent rate for 2015 it forecast last June, which the bank attributes to continued weakness in Euro...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.