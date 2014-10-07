EU unlikely to reform treaties, French PM tells Cameron

Re-opening the EU treaties to satisfy the UK would be “perilous” and deflect attention from dealing with the bloc's struggling economy, French prime minister Manuel Valls has said on a visit to London.
Speaking in the UK capital on Monday (6 September) following talks with his counterpart David Cameron, Valls played down the prospect of re-opening the treaties to satisfy UK concerns.
"I don’t think the EU at the moment is ready for a shake up of its treaties and institutions," h...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.