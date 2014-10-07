EU unlikely to reform treaties, French PM tells Cameron

Re-opening the EU treaties to satisfy the UK would be “perilous” and deflect attention from dealing with the bloc's struggling economy, French prime minister Manuel Valls has said on a visit to London.

Speaking in the UK capital on Monday (6 September) following talks with his counterpart David Cameron, Valls played down the prospect of re-opening the treaties to satisfy UK concerns.

"I don’t think the EU at the moment is ready for a shake up of its treaties and institutions," h...