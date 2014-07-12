Valencia faces EU probe over dodgy statistics

The European Commission has launched a probe into whether the Spanish region of Valencia is guilty of the first case of statistical fraud since the Greek crisis in 2009.

The investigation, which will look at years worth of unreported spending by the region, could carry stiff sanctions including, at worst, a fine worth up to 0.2 percent of Spain's economic output.

In May 2012, Spain's statistical office was forced to revise up its deficit forecast for 2011 by 0.4 percent after turn...