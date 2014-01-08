Greece hoping for peaceful launch of EU presidency

The European Commission's top brass is set for a muted reception on Wednesday (8 January) as the EU executive gathers in Athens for the launch of Greece's six month presidency of the EU.

After more than four years of near constant crisis, recession, and a tough austerity programme enforced as part of a €240 billion bailout, public support for the EU is low.

A Gallup poll published Wednesday showed that approval for EU leadership among Greek citizens is at 13 percent, down from 32 ...