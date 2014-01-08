Ad
Greece's EU presidency comes as the country shows fragile signs of recovery from its economic and social crisis (Photo: gr2014.eu)

Greece hoping for peaceful launch of EU presidency

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission's top brass is set for a muted reception on Wednesday (8 January) as the EU executive gathers in Athens for the launch of Greece's six month presidency of the EU.

After more than four years of near constant crisis, recession, and a tough austerity programme enforced as part of a €240 billion bailout, public support for the EU is low.

A Gallup poll published Wednesday showed that approval for EU leadership among Greek citizens is at 13 percent, down from 32 ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

