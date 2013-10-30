Member states 'endorse' EU-wide public prosecutor

A majority of member states are said to back a proposal for a European public prosecutor after they failed to meet a deadline to submit counter arguments.
Member state national parliaments had until Monday (28 October) midnight to submit any complaints or concerns on setting up a EU-wide prosecutor tasked to tackle fraud committed against the EU budget.
“A clear majority of member states have not issued reasoned opinions and can thus be counted among the probable participants to t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
