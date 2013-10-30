Ad
The EU wants its own public prosecutor to tackle fraud (Photo: euukrainecoop)

Member states 'endorse' EU-wide public prosecutor

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A majority of member states are said to back a proposal for a European public prosecutor after they failed to meet a deadline to submit counter arguments.

Member state national parliaments had until Monday (28 October) midnight to submit any complaints or concerns on setting up a EU-wide prosecutor tasked to tackle fraud committed against the EU budget.

“A clear majority of member states have not issued reasoned opinions and can thus be counted among the probable participants to t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

The EU wants its own public prosecutor to tackle fraud (Photo: euukrainecoop)

