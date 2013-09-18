Ad
Cyprus became the first eurozone country to impose capital controls (Photo: jnocca93)

Cyprus risks remain, Troika warns

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Cyprus has made a "determined start" to its rescue programme, according to a report published on Wednesday (18 September) by the country's creditors.

"[But] consumer confidence remains at historically low levels, while labour market conditions are gradually worsening and weighing on private consumption," the report said.

The findings are part of the first review of the €10 billion programme agreed in April and carried out by the Troika, composed of officials from the European Comm...

