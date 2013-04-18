Ad
euobserver
Weidmann - 10 years needed to overcome the crisis (Photo: Chatham House)

Bundesbank chief: Eurozone crisis could last 10 years

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Germany's central bank chief Jens Weidmann has said the eurozone crisis may take ten years to overcome, just as top euro officials claimed their response to the crisis is working.

"Overcoming the crisis and the crisis effects will remain a challenge over the next decade," Weidmann told Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Wednesday (17 April).

A member of the European Central Bank, Weidmann did not exclude a further interest rate cut "in response to new information."

