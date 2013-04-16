Socialist millionaires bare all in French 'striptease'

French President Francois Hollande and eight of his 37 ministers are millionaires, according to the national "striptease" of politicians' assets published on Monday (15 April).

Hollande himself declared already last year that his estate is worth around €1.2 million, most of it deriving from a house in the Alps and apartments in Cannes.

But Monday's revelations show that foreign minister Laurent Fabius is worth €6 m...