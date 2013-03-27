Ad
euobserver
Luxembourg says its banks are better supervised than those in Cyprus (Photo: Cesar Poyatos)

Interview

Deutsche Bank: Luxembourg and Malta should learn from Cyprus

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Luxembourg and Malta on Wednesday (27 March) rejected comparisons between their banking sectors and Cyprus. But Deutsche Bank, for one, says they also have reason to worry.

The Luxembourg government said in a communique it is "concerned by recent statements … on the size of the financial sector relative to the GDP of the country and the alleged risks this poses for fiscal and economic stability."

It noted that, unlike Cyprus, Luxembourg banks' "diverse clientele, sophisticated pr...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

