euobserver
Young people in post-Arab spring countries are facing bleak employment prospects (Photo: European Parliament)

Post-Arab Spring countries face 'social time bomb,' EU says

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

High youth unemployment in many post-Arab Spring countries is a “social time bomb” the EU has said.

On his whirlwind tour of the region, EU Council president Herman Van Rompuy stopped in Egypt and Tunisia on Tuesday (15 January).

At a round-table discussion in the Bibliotheca Alexandrina in Egypt, Rompuy said 50 million jobs would need to be created in the next couple of years for all the young people in the region about to enter a severely depressed labour market.

"Such a ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Egyptian protester: 'We are getting a bad image in Europe'
EU & the World

