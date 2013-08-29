Ad
euobserver
Germans are outraged at US spying, the minister said (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Germans switch to national email providers after US scandal

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German people are flocking to national email providers and demanding encryption services normally reserved for corporate security in the wake of the US spying scandal, German justice minister Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger told journalists in Berlin on Wednesday (28 August).

"German users have reacted to the NSA [the US' National Security Agency] scandal by switching to German email providers … and they are demanding encryption of their emails so far reserved to telecom companies. T...

