Kessler defended his role in an investigation that led to the departure of an EU commissioner (Photo: OSCE)

Oversight panel says anti-fraud body keeps it in the dark

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Independent experts tasked with overseeing the EU’s anti-fraud office, Olaf, say they are unable to carry out their duties.

Speaking to MEPs in Brussels on Wednesday (29 May), members of the Olaf supervisory committee said it does not provide them with sufficient access to information.

“[The] committee can no longer operate under these conditions,” said Catherine Pignon, a French public prosecutor and one of the five Olaf watchdogs.

She said they have been refused access to...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Kessler defended his role in an investigation that led to the departure of an EU commissioner (Photo: OSCE)



InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

