Intensely lobbied tobacco law to be voted THIS WEEK

Members of the European Parliament are gathering in Strasbourg this week, with a long-delayed and heavily lobbied law on tobacco set to be voted on Tuesday (8 October).

The aim of the draft bill is to make tobacco less attractive to young people, by banning flavoured and slim-shaped cigarettes and by increasing the size of health warnings on the package.

The vote should have initially taken place last month, but was postponed amid pressure from the pro-tobacco lobby. A senior Iris...