Ad
euobserver
The tobacco law has been delayed amid aggressive lobbying accusations (Photo: Eva the Weaver)

Intensely lobbied tobacco law to be voted THIS WEEK

Agenda
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Members of the European Parliament are gathering in Strasbourg this week, with a long-delayed and heavily lobbied law on tobacco set to be voted on Tuesday (8 October).

The aim of the draft bill is to make tobacco less attractive to young people, by banning flavoured and slim-shaped cigarettes and by increasing the size of health warnings on the package.

The vote should have initially taken place last month, but was postponed amid pressure from the pro-tobacco lobby. A senior Iris...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Tobacco giant spent up to €1.25mn on EU lobbying in 2012
The tobacco law has been delayed amid aggressive lobbying accusations (Photo: Eva the Weaver)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections