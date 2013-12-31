Ad
euobserver
The European Border Surveillance system, Eurosur, went live in December (Photo: Frontex)

Saving migrants with cameras

by Nikolaj Nielsen, EUROPE IN REVIEW 2013,

For a brief while in October it seemed the EU might be shocked into doing something about the recurring immigration horror on its southern coastline.

Over 350 people drowned when a boat from Africa capsized near the Italian island of Lampedusa.\n \nIt was the largest incident of its type in a sea which has been called a "graveyard" for the number of lives it claims of people trying to reach Greece, Malta or Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, visibly moved, granted the de...

