Smarter policies needed to end migrant deaths

For several years I have been saying that migration can be summed up by a series of D words: demographics, disasters, demand, disparities and dreams. This year I am adding a new D: desperation.



The world watched in horror in October when some 360 African migrants lost their lives within sight of land while attempting to reach the Italian island of Lamepedusa. Untold hundreds have perished on the journey from Indonesia to Australia, or off the coast of Thailand.

Migrants from Centra...