EU keeps quiet on Israeli settlements

EU countries have declined to criticise Israel's surge in settlement building amid US efforts to resume peace talks.
The bloc's foreign affairs chief, Catherine Ashton, told press after meeting with foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (23 June): "We … reaffirmed our commitment to the two state solution and our full support for the current efforts of the US in support of the resumption of direct and substantial negotiations."
Referring to an EU statement on settlements in May...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
