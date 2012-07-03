Ad
Olaf investigators recovered €388 million of EU funds from an EU-funded highway project in Italy's Calabria region. (Photo: OLAF)

Massive fraud of EU funds rarely reported by member states

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Public authorities in member states are sealing their lips when it comes to passing on allegations of fraud, corruption, and criminal activities to the EU anti-fraud office, Olaf.

“The decrease of information from public authorities is something which is worrying us,” Olaf’s director-general Giovanni Kessler told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (July 3).

Of the 1046 reported leaks from both public and private sources in 2011, only 54 came member state authorities. More than hal...

