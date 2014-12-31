Over the blue horizon

On 24 May 2014, a lone man opened fire at the Jewish Museum of Belgium in Brussels, a short bus ride from the EU institutions, killing four people.

On 14 September, a nameless two-year old girl was rescued by the Greek coastguard near Crete after floating in the sea for three days.

Both are fragments of conflicts on the other side of the Mediterranean which got worse in 2014 and which will cause new problems for European counter-terrorist officers, defence chiefs, humanitarian w...