A house in Tromso, Norway: Some 450,000 of EU's yearly successions are international (Photo: EUobserver)

EU to ease inheritance procedures among member states

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday put forward proposals aimed at easing inheritance procedures among different countries and creating an "EU succession certificate" recognised in all 27 member states.

With some 450,000 successions a year having an international element, the EU wants to grant will-writers the possibility to choose which national law will apply to their entire inheritance, independently of the country where their assets are located. The estimated value of these interna...

