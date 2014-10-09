Ad
euobserver
Tech firms and government officials met to discuss online counter-terrorism tactics (Photo: FreedomHouse2)

Internet giants discuss jihad with EU ministers

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

High ranking officials from Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft met with EU interior ministers and the European Commission at a private dinner in Luxembourg to discuss ways to counter online jihadist propaganda.

The following morning, on Thursday (9 October), EU commissioner for home affairs Cecilia Malmstrom said the Internet firms explained how they co-ordinate efforts to stop the Islamic State (IS) from uploading decapitation videos.

“It was especially them who spoke and h...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

MEPs vote down air passenger data scheme
Rule of Law

