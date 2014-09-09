Bavarian politician calls for checks on Austria-Germany border

Bavarian leader Horst Seehofer has said Germany should introduce border checks to block refugees coming from Italy.
"Italy is in clear violation of the Schengen [border-free area] accords. If this doesn't stop, Germany has to seriously consider stopping this violation via border controls," he told the mass-selling tabloid, Bild, on Monday (8 September).
"We have to make sure that refugees are divided justly in Europe," he added.
Seehofer, who is governor of the south-east Ge...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here