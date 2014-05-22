2014 European elections: latest projections of seats in the Parliament

How will the European Parliament look after the European elections on 22-25 May?

The latest estimate (25/ May - 23:39 CEST) from the European Parliament is based on polling results from TNS Opinion. It predicts the centre-right EPP to win just a few seats more than the centre-left S&D (212 to 185).

The Liberal group will come third with 71 MEPs, while the Greens will be fourth with 55 seats ahead of the Leftist Gue/NGL group up for 45 seats in the new 751-seat assembly.

The...