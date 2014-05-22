2014 European elections: latest projections of seats in the Parliament

How will the European Parliament look after the European elections on 22-25 May?
The latest estimate (25/ May - 23:39 CEST) from the European Parliament is based on polling results from TNS Opinion. It predicts the centre-right EPP to win just a few seats more than the centre-left S&D (212 to 185).
The Liberal group will come third with 71 MEPs, while the Greens will be fourth with 55 seats ahead of the Leftist Gue/NGL group up for 45 seats in the new 751-seat assembly.
The...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
