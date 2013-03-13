Hungary restricts campaign freedoms ahead of EU elections

Recent amendments passed by Hungarian lawmakers will restrict advertising campaigns for European Parliament elections.
European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso raised the issue last Friday (8 March) in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The letter, seen by this website, questioned the conformity of the amendments to EU law and how “these relate to the issue of advertising campaigns for European Parliament elections.”
Hungarian deputies pushed through a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.