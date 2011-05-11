Ad
A crossing point on the Dutch-German border inside the Schengen zone (Photo: Velaia (ParisPeking))

Germany against 'arbitrary' re-introduction of border checks

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

Ahead of a special meeting of interior ministers on Thursday (12 May) to discuss ways to stem migration from north African countries, Germany said it is against "everyone doing whatever it wants" when it comes to border checks.

"Under no circumstances will we accept any measure that will limit in any way the freedom of movement achieved under Schengen," German interior minister Hans-Peter Friedrich told journalists in Berlin on Wednesday.

The minister said the current rules are t...

