Big bang enlargement for Schengen zone agreed

EU interior ministers unanimously agreed Thursday (8 November) that nine member states from central and eastern Europe are sufficiently prepared to join the bloc's Schengen border-free zone in December.

Checks at internal land and sea borders will be abolished on 21 December, with air borders to follow in March 2008.

After expanding to Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, the current 15-member Schengen club will see it...