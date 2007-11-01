Parliament group split over Turkish Cypriot approach

A body of MEPs created to strengthen relations with the Turkish-Cypriot community is "no longer the appropriate instrument for the European Parliament to effectively deal with the Cyprus issue", according to German Green MEP Cem Ozdemir.

In a letter to Hans-Gert Poettering, president of the European parliament, Mr Ozdemir says he will not participate in a delegation visit to Cyprus by the so-called "High-Level Contact Group for relations with the Turkish-Cypriot community in the Norther...