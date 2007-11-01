Ad
euobserver
The parliament needs more "appropriate" tools to deal with the Turkish Cypriot issue, says Mr Ozdemir (Photo: Cem Özdemir)

Parliament group split over Turkish Cypriot approach

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

A body of MEPs created to strengthen relations with the Turkish-Cypriot community is "no longer the appropriate instrument for the European Parliament to effectively deal with the Cyprus issue", according to German Green MEP Cem Ozdemir.

In a letter to Hans-Gert Poettering, president of the European parliament, Mr Ozdemir says he will not participate in a delegation visit to Cyprus by the so-called "High-Level Contact Group for relations with the Turkish-Cypriot community in the Norther...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The parliament needs more "appropriate" tools to deal with the Turkish Cypriot issue, says Mr Ozdemir (Photo: Cem Özdemir)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections