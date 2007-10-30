Ad
euobserver
More than 1,000 square km of GM maize were harvested in Europe this year (Photo: Monsanto)

Brussels wins final say over controversial GMO corn

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Following intense debate, EU governments have failed to agree whether Austria may keep in place its ban on genetically modified corn - something considered illegal by the World Trade Organisation - paving the way for the thorny decision to be taken by the European Commission.

"Europe is not sending out a clear message to the world in this area, it is rather an ambiguous message with a lot of hesitation linked to it", Portuguese environment minister Francisco Nunes Correia said after env...

Green Economy
