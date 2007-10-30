Brussels wins final say over controversial GMO corn

Following intense debate, EU governments have failed to agree whether Austria may keep in place its ban on genetically modified corn - something considered illegal by the World Trade Organisation - paving the way for the thorny decision to be taken by the European Commission.
"Europe is not sending out a clear message to the world in this area, it is rather an ambiguous message with a lot of hesitation linked to it", Portuguese environment minister Francisco Nunes Correia said after env...
