Experts warn that a push for bio-crops could end in the destruction of forests (Photo: Notat)

OECD questions EU rush to boost biofuels

by Lucia Kubosova,

The EU's aim to boost the use of biofuels as part of wider plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions has received a serious blow from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), grouping the world's 30 most developed countries.

The Paris-based body argues that state subsidies for biofuels could lead to food price hikes and damage to forests and natural habitats while its impact in terms of the fight against climate change may be only limited.

"The current pu...

