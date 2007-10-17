EU parliament buildings searched for asbestos

European Parliaments officials have ordered an inquiry into how much asbestos is contained in its Strasbourg buildings.
The investigation is due to be carried out by independent experts and concerns two buildings in Strasbourg that the EU parliament bought last year, the Winston Churchill bloc and the Salvador de Madariaga unit.
According to the parliament administrators, the asbestos is located in "a limited number of technical facility rooms" and it poses no risk to public heal...
