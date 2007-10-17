Ad
Officials say the amount of asbestos found is more than expected but not dangerous (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament buildings searched for asbestos

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

European Parliaments officials have ordered an inquiry into how much asbestos is contained in its Strasbourg buildings.

The investigation is due to be carried out by independent experts and concerns two buildings in Strasbourg that the EU parliament bought last year, the Winston Churchill bloc and the Salvador de Madariaga unit.

According to the parliament administrators, the asbestos is located in "a limited number of technical facility rooms" and it poses no risk to public heal...

