The Britons emerged as the most suspicious of Muslim communities, according the poll (Photo: PBS)

France most at ease with Muslim population

by Lucia Kubosova,

Britons are more suspicious of Muslims than citizens of other big EU states while the French appear the most at ease with their Muslim population, according to a new poll.

The survey - conducted by the Harris agency for the Financial Times and published on Monday (20 August) - suggests that the British have hardened their attitudes towards Muslim inhabitants of their country after the 2005 London bomb attacks.

Compared with French, German, Italian, Spanish and US citizens intervi...

