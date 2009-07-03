Ad
euobserver
The commission says freedom of movement must be preserved (Photo: EUobserver)

New guidelines will reduce fake marriages, Brussels says

Rule of Law
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Governments may not hinder citizens' rights to move freely in the European Union when investigating possible fake marriages between EU and non-EU citizens, new guidelines published by the European Commission on Thursday (2 July) say.

The rules were put forward following complaints by Denmark and Ireland, concerned that that the current directive covering the rights of EU citizens and their families to move to another member state does not prevent scam marriages between EU citizens and i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The commission says freedom of movement must be preserved (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections