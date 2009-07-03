New guidelines will reduce fake marriages, Brussels says

Governments may not hinder citizens' rights to move freely in the European Union when investigating possible fake marriages between EU and non-EU citizens, new guidelines published by the European Commission on Thursday (2 July) say.
The rules were put forward following complaints by Denmark and Ireland, concerned that that the current directive covering the rights of EU citizens and their families to move to another member state does not prevent scam marriages between EU citizens and i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here