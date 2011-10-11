Brussels launches toothless inquiry into EU press freedoms

The European Commission is launching a high-level inquiry into press freedoms around the bloc. But its own officials admit the exercise is mainly intended for show.
The inquiry is to look into issues such as political interference, legal threats to journalists' rights, corporate influence in the media and concentration of media ownership. In the wake of the phone-tapping scandal at the News of the World, a now-defunct British tabloid, the group will investigate the state of "quality jou...
