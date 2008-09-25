EU ministers flesh out foreign worker 'Blue Card' plan

EU interior ministers have formally backed the European Pact on Immigration and Asylum, a French-drafted plan on how the 27-nation bloc should cope with migratory flows.

"We have now reached a comprehensive agreement," French immigration minister Brice Hortefeux said on Thursday (25 September), adding that the aim was to avoid building a fortress Europe, but not open Europe unconditionally either.

The pact sets out common political guidelines in areas such as regular and irregul...