euobserver
The proposal could create 28 versions of Facebook, a nanny state and censorship of the Internet. (Photo: Spencer E Holtaway)

EU audiovisual reform will create a nanny state

Rule of Law
Digital
Opinion
by Yana Toom, Brussels,

Twenty-eight versions of Facebook, a nanny state and censorship of the internet: those could be the consequences if the European Parliament's position on the directive regulating the provision of audiovisual media services (AVMS) enters into force.

On Monday (15 May), the two German co-rapporteurs, Sabine Verheyen from the centre-right EPP group, and Social Democrat Petra Kammerevert, received the parliament's mandate to begin informal trilogue negotiations with the European Commission ...

Rule of Law

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Rule of LawDigitalOpinion
