euobserver
The EU-Turkey deal was "nothing more than a press communique", the lawyer said. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU-Turkey deal not binding, says EP legal chief

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, STRASBOURG,

The legal arm of the European Parliament on Monday (9 May) spoke out against the EU deal with Turkey.

It noted the statement between the two on 18 March is nothing more than a press release, which has no legal bearing.

"This statement was nothing more than a press communique," the parliament lawyer told MEPs in the civil liberties committee.

"This statement is not a binding agreement."

He noted the statement came without any signatures and was not published in the Off...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

The EU-Turkey deal was "nothing more than a press communique", the lawyer said. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

