EU and US reach deal on travel security negotiations

After weeks of EU internal political wrangling, the European Commission has secured itself a seat at the negotiating table when it comes to discussing a new set of US security conditions for establishing a visa-free regime with EU member states.
At a high-level meeting between the two sides on Thursday, they agreed a so-called twin track approach meaning that matters that fall within national responsibilities will be discussed with respective EU governments, while issues that fall with...
