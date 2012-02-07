Greeks build fence to ward off asylum seekers

Greece has started construction of a 12.6-km-long razor-wire-topped fence designed to keep out migrants, but described as "pointless" by the European Commission.

The fence, costing an estimated €5.5 million, is being built in the Evros region on the Greek-Turkish border where the vast majority of irregular migrants try to cross into the EU. It is to be completed in September.

The European Commission on Tuesday (7 February) said the fence is a national issue. But it also poured s...