Growing racism spurs rise in extremist parties, commission says

Creeping racism and xenophobia in Europe may contribute to an upsurge of far-right MEPs following European Parliament elections next May.

Speaking to reporters in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius, EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said the EU has never before seen so many far right parties in elected bodies since the Second World War.

“In many countries, xenophobia, populism, [and] racism is on the rise,” she said, noting such political parties will most likely be sending ...