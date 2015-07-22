Ad
Migrants arriving in Italy prefer to seek asylum in northern EU member states (Photo: Ben Philabaum)

New York mayor attacks EU migration policy

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday (21 July) said the EU has failed Italy when it comes to asylum seekers and migration.

Speaking at an event at the Vatican on climate change and human trafficking, De Blasio said the EU needs an immigration policy that helps member states cope with the thousands arriving by foot or by sea.

“I am deeply troubled by the lack of action by the European Union and the way that Italy has been left to fend for itself very unfairly”, he said,

EU states fall short on asylum targets
