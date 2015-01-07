EU politicians deplore France shooting

EU politicians have deplored shootings at French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday (7 January) calling them "brutal" and "inhumane" and a direct attack on the freedom of press in Europe.

The attack happened mid-morning at the magazine's headquarters in Paris and left 12 people dead, including two police officers, and several seriously injured.

Videos soon emerged online apparently showing the attack. AFP reports that in a video of the attack filmed by a man seeking saf...