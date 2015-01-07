Ad
euobserver
EU leaders have strongly condemned the attack (Photo: Napafloma-Photographe)

EU politicians deplore France shooting

Rule of Law
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU politicians have deplored shootings at French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday (7 January) calling them "brutal" and "inhumane" and a direct attack on the freedom of press in Europe.

The attack happened mid-morning at the magazine's headquarters in Paris and left 12 people dead, including two police officers, and several seriously injured.

Videos soon emerged online apparently showing the attack. AFP reports that in a video of the attack filmed by a man seeking saf...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

France to fight racism and anti-Semitism in 2015
EU leaders have strongly condemned the attack (Photo: Napafloma-Photographe)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections