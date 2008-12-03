EU seeks better rights for asylum seekers

EU countries should take better care of people who arrive seeking asylum, the European Commission said on Wednesday (3 December), unveiling a series of proposals aiming at making the current EU asylum rules better.
In order to put asylum seekers "at the heart of a humane and fair procedure," the EU needs to ensure "higher standards of protection," EU justice commissioner Jacques Barrot said when presenting the package.
The plan includes amendments to European legislation that sets...
