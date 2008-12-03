Ad
euobserver
More than 222,000 asylum applications were lodged within the EU last year. (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU seeks better rights for asylum seekers

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

EU countries should take better care of people who arrive seeking asylum, the European Commission said on Wednesday (3 December), unveiling a series of proposals aiming at making the current EU asylum rules better.

In order to put asylum seekers "at the heart of a humane and fair procedure," the EU needs to ensure "higher standards of protection," EU justice commissioner Jacques Barrot said when presenting the package.

The plan includes amendments to European legislation that sets...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
More than 222,000 asylum applications were lodged within the EU last year. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections