euobserver
"The Bulgarian Penal Code appears structurally outdated", says the EU commission (Photo: Wikipedia)

Bulgaria and Romania criticised for corruption levels

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission will today (4 February) criticise Bulgaria and Romania for their lacklustre fight against corruption and crime – but will stop short of calling for sanctions against the countries.

The two interim documents on Sofia and Bucharest's progress in the field of justice and home affairs set to be adopted today – and seen by EUobserver – highlight the specific areas where the commission thinks the countries are lagging behind.

Both Romania and Bulgaria have failed...

euobserver

