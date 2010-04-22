Ad
euobserver
Romania needs to honour its commitments, says Mr Barroso (Photo: EUobserver)

Barroso asks Romania to preserve EU-backed anti-corruption body

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday urged Romanian authorities to resolve the legal uncertainty surrounding an EU-backed agency scrutinising public officials' conflicts of interest, after the country's constitutional court stripped it of its main powers.

"I am concerned by the possible weakening of the National Integrity Agency (ANI) following the recent ruling of the Constitutional Court. The agency needs a firm legal basis to guarantee full independence and the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Romania needs to honour its commitments, says Mr Barroso (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections