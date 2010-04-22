Barroso asks Romania to preserve EU-backed anti-corruption body

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday urged Romanian authorities to resolve the legal uncertainty surrounding an EU-backed agency scrutinising public officials' conflicts of interest, after the country's constitutional court stripped it of its main powers.
"I am concerned by the possible weakening of the National Integrity Agency (ANI) following the recent ruling of the Constitutional Court. The agency needs a firm legal basis to guarantee full independence and the ...
