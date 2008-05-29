Ad
euobserver
The French president based much of his pre-electoral campaign on tighter anti-immigration measures (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

France pushes for hard-nosed EU migration pact

by Elitsa Vucheva,

France is planning to table proposals that would make it harder for immigrants to get into Europe when it takes over as EU presidency country in the second half of this year.

According to a report in the Financial Times on Thursday (29 May), Paris is proposing a "pact on immigration" under which efforts to crack down on illegal immigrants would be coordinated.

The French proposal contains new measures to return those illegally residing in the EU to their countries and calls for ...

Rule of Law
