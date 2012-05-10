EU-funded consortium unveils border-control robot

An EU-co-financed project is aiming to mass-produce autonomous land vehicles designed to stop irregular migrants.
Using a €13 million grant from the European Commission's research budget and €7 million of private funding, a consortium of researchers and private firms has after four years of work produced a functioning prototype of the "transportable autonomous patrol for land border surveillance" or "Talos."
The unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) was demonstrated in Poland in mid-April...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
