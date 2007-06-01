Ad
Thousands of African hopefuls trying to reach the EU are believed to have perished at sea each year (Photo: mlp.org.mt)

Spain unhappy with Malta handling of migrants

by Helena Spongenberg,

The 26 shipwrecked Africans saved by a Spanish trawler earlier this week have arrived safely in Spain after fellow EU-country Malta refused to allow them on land, with Spain openly criticising the Maltese decision.

"The attitude of the Maltese authorities in this issue was not correct at all," the Spanish employment and social affairs minister Jesus Caldera told Spanish journalists in Brussels.

"Here we were not speaking of taking in illegal immigrants but of saving lives. Spain d...

